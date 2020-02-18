Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Title holders Liverpool will travel to Atletico Madrid for their first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Reds will be determined to pick up a positive result at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the second leg at Anfield on March 11.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will be played on February 19, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Morata, Correa

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane