Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Atletico Madrid will be welcoming Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano in a fight to remain in the title race of the season.

While the home side are unbeaten in their last five league matches, however, they have managed to win only two out of the lot.

Barca will be coming with high hopes after their success against Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and will be hoping to close the gap at the top of the table with rivals Real Madrid leading the way.

When and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will be played on December 2, 2019, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What time does the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga live telecast will be on Sony Ten in India.

How and where to watch online Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga live streaming?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga live stream will be available on the Facebook app in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Thomas, Saul, Koke; Felix and Morata.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Arthur, De Jong, Vidal; Messi, Suarez and Griezmann.