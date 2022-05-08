ATL vs RMA Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match in La Liga

Atletico Madrid will host La Liga champs Real Madrid tonight

Atletico Madrid will host La Liga champions Real Madrid in a blockbuster La Liga clash on Sunday night. With Real Madrid having already wrapped up their record-extending 35th La Liga title, it's going to be a Madrid derby that will have less of an impact on Real Madrid but Atletico will hope to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Real Madrid recently racked up a thumping win over Manchester City in the Champions League semifinal second-leg to confirm their presence in yet another Champions League final, where they will take on Liverpool. Thus, the Los Blancos will be a good momentum.

On the other hand, Atletico have failed to win their previous two domestic games in La Liga, thus, the pressure will be on Real's historic derby rivals to take the initiative on Sunday.

With Sevilla and Barcelona in good form, Atletico face tough competition for the top four places.

As far as the teams are concerned, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar will miss the match against Real due to injury issues. Mario Hermoso and Reinildo also sit out the Madrid derby due to their one-game bans as suspensions after collecting yellow cards.

Stefan Savic meanwhile will make his return after serving a one-game suspension, and join the likes of Jose Gimenez and Felipe in the back-line.

Real Madrid on the other hand will be without Eden Hazard who is a long-term absentee. Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will rest so Andriy Lunin will start in goal, and we could see a much-changed Real Madrid eleven tonight.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid predicted playing XI

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez; Renan Lodi, Rodrigo de Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke; Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez; Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga; Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz

ATL vs RMA dream11 lineup:

Andriy Lunin, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga (VC), Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Matheus Cunha, Mariano Diaz (C)