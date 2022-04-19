Headlines

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff: Live streaming, time, all you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against Bangladesh Premier League side Abahani Dhaka on Tuesday in the AFC Cup playoff.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

After beating Blue Star SC of Sri Lanka in their previous match to enter the playoff round of AFC Cup 2022, Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against 6-time Bangladesh Premier League champs Abahani Dhaka on Tuesday. 

The winner of tonight's clash at the Salt Lake Stadium will join Gokulam Kerala, Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation (Maldives) in the group D of AFC cup's main round from May 18. 

Abahani Dhaka reached the playoff stage after Club Valencia of Maldives gave them a walk-over in the preliminary match, having cited financial crisis. 

READ| IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan pens uplifting message for KKR after their close defeat against RR

When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka

Where and when is the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match being played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match will be played on April 19, 2022, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

 

What time does the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match begin?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Tuesday. 

 

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff live in India (TV channels)?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match, unfortunately, will not be telecasted in India.

READ| IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS match shifted to Brabourne Stadium after 5 covid cases in Delhi camp

How and where to watch online ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff live streaming?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka, AFC Cup 2022 playoff match live streaming will be available online on ATK Mohun Bagan's Facebook and YouTube pages. 

 

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka probable playing XI lineup:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arsh Shaikh (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; David Williams.

Abahani Dhaka: Shahidul Alam (GK); Narul Faisal, Sushanto Tripura, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Milad Sheikh Soleimani, Mohamed Sohel Rana, Raphael Augusto, Abu Shaeid, Jewel Rana, Daniel Colindres, Dorielton.

