ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Bashundhara Kings 4-0 courtesy of Liston Colaco hattrick

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bashundhara Kings 4-0 in AFC Cup 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bashundhara Kings 4-0 to keep their hopes alive of making it out of the AFC Cup group stage thanks to Liston Colaco's hattrick, while David Williams also found the back of the net.

The two sides met each other at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, with ATK Mohun Bagan having already tasted defeat at the hands of Gokulam Kerala earlier, but they went to the top of their group with a win over the Bangladeshi club, albeit temporarily, with Gokulam slated to take on Maziya later in the day.

Liston Colaco was the star of the show as he scored three goals while David Williams, who is slated to join rivals Mumbai City FC, also got his name on the scoresheet.

READ| Valencia vs Celta Vigo, La Liga: Live Streaming, VAL vs CLV dream11 and all you need to know

More to follow...