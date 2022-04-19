ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 Abahani Dhaka: David Williams' hat-trick secures crucial win in AFC Cup 2022

David Williams bagged a hat-trick as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Abahani Dhaka 3-1

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on a brilliant hat-trick from David Williams as they defeated six-time Bangladesh Premier League champs Abahani Dhaka 3-1 in the AFC Cup 2022 playoff round at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Williams began the scoring in the sixth minute of the contest, courtesy of a beautiful cross from Joni Kauko, which Williams duly dispatch to give his side the early breakthrough. The Australian forward would double his tally, in the 29th minute, as he was on hand once again to convert a pin-point cross from Prabir Das.

Joni Kauko continued to impress for ATK Mohun Bagan as the game remained 2-0 at half-time.

After the restart, it was Abahani Dhaka who took the initiative and cut the hosts' lead in half, courtesy of Daniel Solera's goal which made things interesting heading towards the end, but it was Williams again who completed his hat-trick to all but seal the contest in the 85th minute.

The Mariners' record signing Hugo Boumous who was pulling the strings from deep released Williams via a brilliant through ball, and the latter finished with aplomb to put the icing on the cake for his side.

With the win, ATK Mohun Bagan confirmed their place in the group stage of AFC Cup's main round, which kicks off on May 18.

