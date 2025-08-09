Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorsport

Being the only Asian participant and one of the youngest accepted, Atiqa became a member of the AKCEL GP Racing Academy, a team based in the UAE that focuses on guiding young talent for future success in Formula racing.

Atiqa Mir, a remarkable 10-year-old kart racer hailing from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, is rapidly gaining recognition in international motorsport. Currently residing in Dubai, Atiqa has accomplished important achievements that distinguish her as one of India’s most promising young racing talents and a pioneer for girls in a sport where men have historically been the majority.

Atiqa’s journey into professional karting started when she was only six years old. She was inspired and coached by her father, Asif Nazir Mir, who was the first National Karting Champion in India. She quickly progressed, becoming the first Indian female to compete in high-profile international competitions, such as the World Series Karting Championships and the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy in Le Mans, France. What really sets her apart is that she's the only girl to ever win a race at the Le Mans event. Plus, she was the first Indian to finish in the top 10 at the prestigious Rotax Euro Trophy in Europe.

Her swift rise in the sport resulted in a place in the Formula 1 Academy’s “Discover Your Drive” program in 2025. Being the only Asian participant and one of the youngest accepted, Atiqa became a member of the AKCEL GP Racing Academy, a team based in the UAE that focuses on guiding young talent for future success in Formula racing. This opportunity shows how much potential people see in her.

Atiqa manages to juggle her intense training schedule with her schoolwork, dedicating time to physical fitness, mental preparation, and constantly refining her racing skills. Her ambition extends beyond her own achievements, as she hopes to inspire young girls in India and globally to pursue their passions in motorsport. With a clear goal of becoming India’s first female Formula 1 driver, Atiqa Mir represents determination, breaking down barriers, and paving the way for future generations of women in racing. She is creating a path for other women to follow.

Her amazing progress, from the valleys of Kashmir to international racing circuits, indicates a bright outlook for Indian motorsport on the world stage. She's proof that with talent and hard work, Indian racers can compete and succeed at the highest levels. Atiqa’s story is not just about her personal accomplishments. It’s also about the larger impact she’s having on the sport.

