Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

ATH vs RB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Dream11 Team Player List, ATH Dream11 Team Player List, RB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Head to Head.


Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis

, Twitter

Karen Noronha

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 02:58 PM IST

Athletic Club invites Real Betis for their La Liga clash.

Athletic Club have only won 1 of their last 6 home league matches and the story of Real Betis is also the same as they have won only 1 of their last 9 league matches.

When and where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis

Where and when is the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga match being played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga match will be played on June 20, 2020, at San Mames Barria.

What time does the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga match begin?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga match will begin at 08:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga live streaming?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis: Predicted Starting XIs 

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri; Dani Garcia, Unai Lopes; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Muniain; Villalibre

Real Betis: Joel Robles; Emerson, Bartra, Feddal, Alex Moreno; Edgar Gonzalez, Alena, Canales; Fekir, Borja Iglesias, Tello