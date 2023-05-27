Search icon
KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty responds to rumours of duo visiting strip club in London

While enjoying their time in London, the couple was reportedly spotted inside a club, where they were mesmerized by an exotic dancer performing a sultry pole dance routine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty responds to rumours of duo visiting strip club in London
Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently taking a well-deserved break in London with his lovely wife, Athiya Shetty. As many of you may know, the talented athlete recently suffered a major hip flexor injury during a match between his team, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023. 

Unfortunately, this injury has forced him to sit out of this year's IPL as well as the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final. However, he has taken this opportunity to travel to the UK for surgery and some much-needed rest and relaxation.

While enjoying their time in London, the couple was reportedly spotted inside a club, where they were mesmerized by an exotic dancer performing a sultry pole dance routine. The video of this moment has since gone viral on the internet, causing a stir on social media. Fans and followers have flooded the comments section with hilarious remarks, making light of the situation.

However, Athiya Shetty has final spoken on the viral video stating that it was just a regular place than a strip club.

"I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does.Stop taking things out of context, and check your facts before reporting," she shared on her instagram story. 

 

