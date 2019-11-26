Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Atalanta BC welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the San Siro having lost the reverse fixture 4-0 in Croatia.

The Italian outfit needs a win to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

When and where to watch Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb

Where and when is the Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match being played?

The Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at San Siro Stadium.

What time does the Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match begin?

The Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League live streaming?

The Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predicted Starting XIs

Atalanta possible starting lineup: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Pasalic

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup: Livakovic; Theophile-Catherine, Dilaver, Peric; Stojanovic, Olmo, Ivanusec, Majer, Leovac; Petkovic, Orsic