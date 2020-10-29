Astana Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan's campaign comes to an end

Headlines

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

10 legendary lost cities of India

10 Bollywood movies set in Mughal era

PCOS diet: 10 foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeSports

Sports

Astana Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan's campaign comes to an end

The Astana Open saw Indian tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign coming to an end on Thursday with defeats in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively at the National Tennis Centre at Kazakhstan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Astana Open saw Indian tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign coming to an end on Thursday with defeats in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively at the National Tennis Centre at Kazakhstan.

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville. Sharan and Bambridge had a set point in the second set leading 5-4, but could not utilise it. They gained 45 ATP points and $3230 for their quarterfinal effort.

In a hard-fought first-round doubles match, Rohan Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Arevalo and Brkic won 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5. Bopanna and his partner made $2650 and no points.

Qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland made it to his first quarterfinal after knocking out Australian eighth seed Jordan Thompson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino of France and Mackenzie McDonald of USA also made it to the last eight of the singles segment.

DOUBLES (ROUND 1):

Jonathan Erlich (ISR) / Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) d [WC] Mohamed Safwat (EGY) / Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-3, 6-3

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Tomislav. Brkic (BIH) d Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Frederick. Nielsen (DEN) 6-7(5),7-6(3),10-5

[4] Ben McLachlan (JPN) / Franko Skugor (CRO) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Hugo Nys (MON) 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 12-10

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

[2] Max Purcell (AUS) / Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR) / Divij Sharan (IND) 6-3, 7-5

SINGLES:

[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

[3] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [Q] Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1,6-1

[PR] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [WC] Andreas Seppi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India win gold with 2-1 victory over Pakistan in men's squash

Raveena Tandon reveals she puked after her lips brushed against her co-star's by mistake: 'I couldn't bear it...'

The Vaccine War makers launch 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer, here's how you can avail the same for Vivek Agnihotri film

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE