Astana Open: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan's campaign comes to an end

The Astana Open saw Indian tennis players Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign coming to an end on Thursday with defeats in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively at the National Tennis Centre at Kazakhstan.

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville. Sharan and Bambridge had a set point in the second set leading 5-4, but could not utilise it. They gained 45 ATP points and $3230 for their quarterfinal effort.

In a hard-fought first-round doubles match, Rohan Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Arevalo and Brkic won 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5. Bopanna and his partner made $2650 and no points.

Qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland made it to his first quarterfinal after knocking out Australian eighth seed Jordan Thompson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino of France and Mackenzie McDonald of USA also made it to the last eight of the singles segment.

DOUBLES (ROUND 1):

Jonathan Erlich (ISR) / Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) d [WC] Mohamed Safwat (EGY) / Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-3, 6-3

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Tomislav. Brkic (BIH) d Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Frederick. Nielsen (DEN) 6-7(5),7-6(3),10-5

[4] Ben McLachlan (JPN) / Franko Skugor (CRO) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Hugo Nys (MON) 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 12-10

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

[2] Max Purcell (AUS) / Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR) / Divij Sharan (IND) 6-3, 7-5

SINGLES:

[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

[3] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [Q] Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1,6-1

[PR] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [WC] Andreas Seppi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.