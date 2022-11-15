Aspiring footballer from Chennai Priya dies due to multiple organ failure, after botched surgery

Source: ANI Twitter handle

A teenager from Chennai died on Tuesday after undergoing surgery and her family has alleged that the reason behind her death is medical negligence. Priya was an aspiring footballer, and she breathed her last at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

She was undergoing treatment following a "complication" that arose from a knee-related surgery she underwent recently at a local government hospital at Periyar Nagar in the city, officials said. She was subsequently shifted to RGGGH.

Following disturbed blood circulation, her right leg was amputated and she was under the care of a team of multi-disciplinary experts including Urologist and Orthopaedic in the Intensive Care Unit, they said.

Due to the blood flow issue, her kidney, heart and lungs got affected on Tuesday and she breathed her last, they said.

READ| IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals retain Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin may be released

Her friends and relatives later staged a protest, alleging medical negligence at the local hospital and refused to accept her body saying they would do so only after their demand for action against those responsible was met.

Police and medical authorities held talks with them and assured of action, before her mortal remains were accepted by the relatives.

An official said two doctors with the local hospital at Periyar Nagar were suspended and indicated they might face criminal action as well.

READ| IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard gets emotional tribute from Mumbai Indians in heartwarming video, watch

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and job on compassionate grounds for one member of her family.

With inputs from PTI