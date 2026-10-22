Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar win gold for India in compound mixed team

Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar won compound mixed team gold at Asian Para Games 2026 beating Indonesia 151-148 after setting a world record of 1402 points in qualification.

India's Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar clinched gold in the compound mixed team archery event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, defeating Indonesia 151-148 in the final. They also set a new world record in the qualification round, scoring 1,402 points, surpassing the previous record by two points.

World record in the qualification round

As the top seeds going into the competition, Sheetal and Toman performed as promised. They aggregated 1,402 points in the ranking round to create a new world record in the compound mixed team category. They won first place in qualification and had a clear edge in the knockout stages because of their steady shooting. By two points, the previous world record was surpassed. When they faced Teodora Audi Ayudia Ferelly and Ken Swagumilang of Indonesia in the final, the two maintained the same energy.

Dominant show in the final against Indonesia

India began the gold medal match with a slim 38-37 lead following the first end. In the second end, they were more precise, losing just one point to increase the lead to 77-73. In an attempt to rally, Indonesia won the third end by a single point. But even so, India led by three points in the conclusion. In the fourth end, both teams scored 38 points. The scores were enough for India to earn a 151-148 victory and clinch the gold medal.

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For the pair, the gold marked the end of an unforgettable campaign. Sheetal, who was born without arms, shoots by holding the bow with her feet and releasing the string with her mouth and shoulder. In the compound open category, Toman has consistently performed well. India's impressive performance in para archery at the Asian Para Games was enhanced by the medal.