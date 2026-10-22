Asian Para Games 2026: What led to Indian swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh’s deportation from Japan?

Indian swimmer Shams Aalam Shaikh was sent back from Japan following allegations of sexual misconduct during the Asian Para Games 2026 campaign. Here's what is known about the reported incident, the complaint, the Indian delegation's response and the possible disciplinary action.

Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh was sent back to India after Japanese police detained him over accusations of sexual harassment and molestation of a female hotel staff member. The incident unfolded in Nagoya, casting a shadow over India's Asian Para Games contingent. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is now seriously considering a lifetime ban for the 40-year-old athlete.

Alleged incident at team hotel

On Monday, a hotel housekeeper entered Shaikh's room as part of her routine duties. It was during this time that the alleged misconduct took place. The incident made its way to the local organising committee and Indian team officials soon after. Japanese police arrived following the complaint, and the next day, authorities put Shaikh on a flight back to India.

The PCI responded quickly, making it clear that disciplinary action is on the table, including the possibility of a lifetime ban. An official decision is expected following the Games. Shaikh was scheduled to compete in multiple events at the Games but never had a chance to participate.

Details of the accusation

The accusation centers on Shaikh’s reported sexual harassment and molestation of the hotel staff member while she was working in his room. The complaint prompted a swift intervention from both the Japanese police and the local organisers, who immediately notified Indian officials.

With the issue creating embarrassment for the Indian contingent, the PCI is preparing to review the case in detail once the Games conclude. A lifetime ban is among the toughest penalties being discussed, though the final verdict is pending.

Who is Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh?

Shaikh, hailing from Bihar, has long been one of India’s standout para swimmers. At 40, he’s represented India on several international stages. He previously held world No. 1 status in the men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4, according to World Para Swimming. He brought home gold medals in the 200m and 50m breaststroke at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, and repeated his success at the Reykjavik International Games in 2025, setting both Indian and Asian records. This year’s event in Nagoya was supposed to mark his third straight Asian Para Games appearance.

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