Asian Para Games 2026: India wraps up historic campaign with record-breaking 114 medals

India wrapped up its Asian Para Games campaign with a historic record of 114 medals marking a remarkable achievement for the nation’s para-athletes. Their outstanding performances across events highlighted India’s growing strength in para-sports and delivered a proud moment for Indian sports.

Indian para-athletes achieved a historic milestone at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India pulled off their best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games 2026, ending with a haul of 114 medals—30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze—after a record-breaking final day.

The squad had 168 athletes, much fewer than last time but still managed to outdo their previous record of 108 medals (with 27 gold) from the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

On Friday, India grabbed nine gold medals, their biggest single-day tally of the tournament. Para-athletes, shuttlers, archers, and shooter Mona Agarwal all added to this impressive run. Athletics was the country's stronghold, bringing in 65 medals—12 more than last year.

Badminton stars come through

Badminton was a highlight on the final day. Nitesh Kumar, already a Paralympic champion, grabbed the men’s singles gold. Games debutant Naveen Sivakumar also took home gold in men’s singles.

Nitesh beat fellow Indian and Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat in straight sets 21-18, 21-16. He went on to pair with Thulasimathi Murugesan for a silver in mixed doubles.

Naveen, on his first outing at the Games, cruised to men’s singles gold, beating Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17.

Thulasimathi picked up more glory with Manasi Joshi, together they won the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 gold, fending off China 21-16, 21-13 in the final.

At just 24, Thulasimathi finished with one gold and two silver medals. She’d earlier settled for silver in women’s singles SU5 after losing to China’s Yang.

Record-breaking athletics

It was another golden day on the track and field. Both Sandeep and Haney broke world records to claim top spots.

Sandeep finished the men’s 400m T64 in 52.28 seconds, and Ajay Kumar got bronze with a Games record (53.61 seconds).

Haney threw 60.49 metres to snatch gold (and a world record) in the men’s javelin F37/38.

Sumit Antil, reigning Paralympic and world champion, led an Indian clean sweep in the men’s javelin throw F42-44/61-64 combined event. He threw 72.46 metres, winning gold over teammates Mahendra Gurjar (59.03m) and Sanjay Sandeep Sargar (64.48m).

Because of the classification system, Gurjar finished ahead of Sargar even though Sargar threw farther.

Wheelchair athlete Pranav Soorma collected India’s last gold of the day, tossing the club 32.87 metres—a new Games record.

Nimisha Chakkungalparambil took silver in women’s long jump T47, while Parmod Bijarnia grabbed silver in the men’s 1500m T46 (4:09.65).

Mona Agarwal smashes world record

Mona Agarwal had an outstanding run in para-shooting, breaking the world record with 357.5 points to win gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. This was her second gold of the Games after already bagging the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 with a Games record of 250.0. Avani Lekhara picked up silver with 249.6.

Mona had also secured India’s first quota spot for the 2028 Paralympics earlier this year.

(For context, SH1 is for shooters with limb impairments who can still support their firearm using their arms.)

Archery: Harvinder leads the charge

Paralympic champ Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi teamed up to take the men’s doubles recurve archery gold, beating China 5-1.

On the women’s side, Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan earned silver, falling to China’s pair 0-6.

Swimming outpaces expectations

Indian swimmers walked away with 11 medals (three silver), going beyond what many expected.

Himanshu Nandal earned a hat-trick of bronzes with third place in the men’s 100m freestyle S11. Blind since birth, he clocked 1:05.90, just behind Japan’s Uchu Tomita and China’s Sun Chuanzhen.

Nandal also won bronze in the 400m freestyle and 100m breaststroke S11. Ravi Budigina capped his Games with two silver and a bronze.

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