Asian Para Games 2026: India's Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold, clocks games record 56.36s

India's Deepthi Jeevanji defended her Asian Para Games title, winning gold in women's 400m T20 at Nagoya 2026 with a Games record time of 56.36 seconds, beating Japan's Niina Kanno and Akane Kato.

India's Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women's 400m T20 at the Asian Para Games 2026, setting a new Games record with a time of 56.36 seconds. She successfully defended her title from the 2022 Games. Japan's Niina Kanno and Akane Kato secured silver and bronze, clocking 58.92 seconds and 1 minute 0.26 seconds, respectively.

A proven champion on world stage

In the field of paraathletics, Jeevanji is already well-known. In the same event, she won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Additionally, she has won two medals in the Para World Championships.With a world record time of 55.07 seconds, she won the world title in 2024 and went on to win silver in 2025. Gold medals at the Indian Open in 2025 and 2026 are another example of her steady excellence. She had already won gold at the 2022 edition, setting both Asian and Games records.

Journey from Telangana to top podium

At a state-level competition in Telangana, Sports Authority of India coach N Ramesh saw her talent, sparking the start of her athletic career at the age of 15. He trained her and took her under his wing.In 2019, she competed internationally for the first time, taking home a bronze in the Asian Youth Championships in Hong Kong. She participated frequently in tournaments run by the Athletics Federation of India from 2019 to 2022. She won gold in the 100- and 200-meter events at the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati. She was named a Khelo India Athlete after winning numerous medals at the National Junior and Youth Championships.

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Understanding the T20 classification

Athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in the T20 division. This class of athletes struggles with information processing, focus, and carrying out racing strategies.Jeevanji has demonstrated incredible constancy in spite of these difficulties. She is still one of India's best para athletes, having won world records, Paralympic medals, a state meet, and now a new Games record while defending her gold at the Asian Para Games.