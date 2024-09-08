Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in campaign opener

The Indian men's hockey team secured a commanding 3-0 victory in their inaugural match of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy against the host nation, China.

India began their title defense in impressive fashion by defeating hosts China 3-0 in the Asian Men's Champions Trophy on Sunday, September 8. Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, and Abhishek were the goal scorers for India, showcasing their dominance over China in the campaign opener at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

Sukhjeet opened the scoring in the 14th minute, setting the tone for India's commanding performance. Uttam Singh added a second goal in the second quarter, further solidifying India's lead.

India controlled possession and limited China's scoring opportunities, with Abhishek sealing the victory with a remarkable field goal in the 32nd minute. Krishan Bahadur Pathak, making his debut in goal for India following PR Sreejesh's retirement, had a quiet game due to India's strong defensive display.

After a successful run at the Paris Olympics, where they secured a bronze medal by defeating Spain, India continued their winning ways. Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the top goal scorer at the Paris Olympics with 10 goals, showcasing India's offensive prowess.

Next, India will face Japan on Monday, September 9 in their second match of the tournament.

