Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India thrash Malaysia 8-1 to book semifinals berth

Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeSports

Sports

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India thrash Malaysia 8-1 to book semifinals berth

The defending champions India secured their spot in the semifinals by dominating Malaysia with a score of 8-1.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: India thrash Malaysia 8-1 to book semifinals berth
Courtesy: X
Midfielder Raj Kumar Pal's impressive hat-trick led India to a resounding 8-1 victory over Malaysia in their third group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, the People's Republic of China on Wednesday.

Raj Kumar Pal opened the scoring for the world No. 5 India with goals in the 3rd, 25th, and 33rd minutes to complete his hat-trick. Araijeet Singh Hundal added two goals in the 6th and 39th minutes, while Jugraj Singh (7'), captain Harmanpreet Singh (22'), and Uttam Singh (40') each contributed a goal. Malaysia's only goal came from Akhimullah Anuar.

With this victory, India solidified their position at the top of the points table with nine points from three matches.

India's performance was exceptional from the start, with Raj Kumar Pal showcasing his skills with a brilliant solo run into the D to score in the third minute. The team quickly added two more goals in the opening quarter, with Araijeet Singh and Jugraj Singh finding the back of the net.

In the second quarter, Harmanpreet Singh, a standout goal-scorer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scored his first goal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 with a trademark drag flick. Raj Kumar Pal added another goal to give India a 5-0 lead at halftime.

Raj Kumar Pal completed his hat-trick early in the third quarter, seizing an opportunity from a Malaysian goalkeeper's clearance. Despite Malaysia pulling one goal back through Akhimullah Anuar, India responded swiftly with two more goals to secure an 8-1 victory.

Araijeet Singh demonstrated his skill with a well-executed goal inside the box, followed by Uttam Singh's powerful strike past the keeper after an initial penalty corner attempt was saved.

The Indian hockey team is set to compete against the People's Republic of Korea, ranked 14th in hockey, in their upcoming group match in the Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.

This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

This is Pakistan's most expensive house, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs...

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman who turned her Rs 4200 crore business into Rs 8000000000 company, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

'Moment PM Modi said he speaks directly to God, we saw it as psychological collapse': Rahul Gandhi

'Moment PM Modi said he speaks directly to God, we saw it as psychological collapse': Rahul Gandhi

Selena Gomez reveals she can't have own children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

Selena Gomez reveals she can't have own children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

'It all ends': Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

Meet Anushka Sharma's sister, actress who became star with Bollywood debut, went viral for her intimate scenes, she is..

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

