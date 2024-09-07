Twitter
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details
File Photo
The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy is scheduled to kick off on September 8 at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia. The defending champions, India, are poised to secure their fifth title, further solidifying their dominance in the sport after securing a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last month.

Indian captain, Harmanpreet Singh, is determined to lead his team to victory once again, following his stellar performance in Paris. His leadership and skill on the field are expected to pave the way for another historic moment in Indian hockey.

A total of six formidable teams will be competing in the tournament, including India, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, Japan, and Korea. Each team will bring their A-game to the field, promising an exciting and intense competition for the coveted title.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule

11:00 AM, September 8, Sunday - South Korea vs Japan

01:15 PM, September 8, Sunday - Malaysia vs Pakistan

03:30 PM, September 8, Sunday - India vs China

11:00 PM, September 9, Monday - South Korea vs Pakistan

01:15 PM, September 9, Monday - India vs Japan

03:00 PM, September 9, Monday - China vs Malaysia

11:00 AM, September 11, Wednesday - Pakistan vs Japan

01:15 PM, September 11, Wednesday - Malaysia vs India

03:30 PM, September 11, Wednesday - China vs South Korea

11:00 AM, September 12, Thursday - Japan vs Malaysia

01:15 PM, September 12, Thursday - South Korea vs India

03:30 PM, September 12, Thursday - Pakistan vs China

11:00 AM, September 14, Saturday -  Malaysia vs South Korea

01:15 PM, September 14, Saturday -  India vs Pakistan

03:30 PM, September 14, Saturday -  Japan vs China

10:30 AM, September 16, Monday - 5th-6th place play-off

01:10 PM, September 16, Monday - 1st Semi-final

03:30 PM, September 16, Monday - 2nd Semi-final

01:00 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Third-place play-off

03:30 PM, September 17, Tuesday - Final

Live Streaming Details

Indian hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action of the Asian Champions Trophy matches live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Additionally, viewers in India can also stream the games live on the SonyLiv application and website.

