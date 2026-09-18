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Asian Games 2026: Who is Quimcy Dsouza? India's Teqball star reaches semifinal, nears first medal

Quimcy Dsouza has reached the semi-finals of the Teqball competition at the Asian Games 2026, putting India within touching distance of a historic medal. Here’s a look at the Indian star’s journey, background and rise in the sport.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Who is Quimcy Dsouza? India's Teqball star reaches semifinal, nears first medal
Courtesy: X/@India_AllSports
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Indian teqball player Quimcy Dsouza is now just one win away from the women’s singles final at the 2026 Asian Games. On Friday at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center, she swept through both her Group A matches.

Quimcy, currently ranked world No. 24 kicked off her run by taking down Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto who’s ranked No. 7 in the world. It wasn’t easy—she dropped the first set but rallied to pull off a 2-1 victory (10-12, 12-11, 13-11).

She kept that momentum going against DY Koemyean from Cambodia, sealing a straightforward 2-0 win (12-9, 12-7) to lock in her spot in Saturday’s semifinals. Next, she’ll face Sumaya from Indonesia.

Quimcy is one of India’s pioneering teqball players mostly self-taught and developing her skills without the guidance of a dedicated coach. Outside of competitions, she works as a test engineer for a sports goods retailer and set up the Teqball Club of Bangalore to help the game grow.

With teqball appearing at the Asian Games for the first time in Aichi-Nagoya 2026, competing at this level means a lot to her.

“Representing India at the Asian Games is a huge opportunity—more than that, it’s an important platform for all of us,” she shared with Olympics.com.

Quimcy’s been part of the teqball scene in India since before the sport gained real traction. Her bigger goal is to introduce the game to more people across the country using the Asian Games as a springboard.

“We’ve all dreamt of this day—of bringing a medal home to India,” she said. “The dream is really for every Indian to know about teqball. Standing on the podium, medal around our neck, seeing teqball become a recognized sport—that’s what drives us.”

If she beats Sumaya on Saturday, Quimcy will fight for the gold in the final. If not, she’ll still have a shot at bronze on Sunday.

Teqball, which began in Hungary mixes football and table tennis. Players volley a ball over a curved table using any part of their body except their hands.

Also read| India storm into Asian Games 2026 semis after 8-wicket win over Japan; Shafali Verma, Sree Charani shine

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