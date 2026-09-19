Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor replaced as flag bearer; Team India athletes yet to receive official kits

Team India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign has faced a last-minute setback with Tajinderpal Singh Toor reportedly replaced as flag bearer. Toor also revealed that several Indian athletes had not received their official kits ahead of the opening ceremony.

The 20th Asian Games kick off in Japan today with the opening ceremony set for 2:30 p.m. Indian time in Nagoya, Aichi. India’s delegation will be led by shooter Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat, who will carry the flag together.

Originally, shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was named flag bearer alongside Bhaker. But there’s been an unexpected snag—Toor still hasn’t received his official kit, so he’s had to skip the opening ceremony. “I’m told my kit will arrive at the Nagoya airport around 3 p.m. Getting to the venue after picking it up would’ve been nearly impossible,” Toor explained. “None of the athletics team have got their kits yet.”

India’s athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 to get acclimated. They’re scheduled to reach Nagoya only on September 21, just two days before the athletics events begin.

With Toor unable to attend, Pawan Sehrawat stepped in as co-flag bearer. Sehrawat, who helped lead the Indian men’s kabaddi team to gold at the last Asian Games, joins Bhaker at the front of the contingent. Chef de mission Sahdev Yadav confirmed the last-minute change, saying Sehrawat’s experience makes him a natural pick.

Toor said he was only informed by the Indian Olympic Association on Friday that he’d been named flag-bearer. If he’d known sooner, he could’ve arranged to get his kit delivered in time. “If they had told me before, my coach could have brought the kit,” he said.

The opening ceremony takes place at Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Locally, it’s scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This marks the third time Japan has hosted the Asian Games, after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

India’s action begins today with Quincy Joachim D’Souza playing in the women’s singles teqball semi-final at 6:30 a.m. Indian time, facing Indonesia’s Sumaya.

At the last edition in Hangzhou, India posted a record haul of 107 medals—including 28 golds—across multiple sports like shooting, badminton, boxing, wrestling, cricket, and weightlifting. The team hopes to repeat that success.

This year, India’s contingent includes 503 athletes, which is smaller than the 661 athletes (333 men, 328 women) who took part in the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2022. Still, expectations and excitement are high as competition gets underway.

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