Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal defeats Abdulmazhid Kudiev to clinch wrestling gold for India

India's Sujeet Kalkal clinched the gold medal in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the final. The Indian wrestler delivered a memorable performance to secure the top podium finish and add another gold to India's medal tally.

Sujeet Kalkal delivered an extraordinary gold medal performance for India on the wrestling mat, defeating Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men's 65kg final on Friday. The achievement was truly remarkable given that Sujeet found himself trailing 2-9 during the second period, yet orchestrated a stunning comeback to secure victory with a 10-9 scoreline.

With just one minute and 15 seconds remaining, the gold medal seemed like a distant dream as Sujeet trailed 6-9. Following a crucial takedown, he narrowed the gap to 8-9. As the clock ticked down to 50 seconds, a silver medal appeared inevitable. However, Sujeet executed another decisive takedown to claim an unforgettable gold medal.

This gold medal achievement joins an illustrious legacy in the 65kg weight class, previously dominated by Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt, who captured golds in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Bajrang also earned a bronze medal in this weight category at the Tokyo Olympics.

The victory provides a much-needed boost to Indian wrestling following a disappointing 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou where the nation failed to secure any gold medals. Notably, Sujeet had previously defeated Kudiev at this year's Asian Championships.

On the 13th day of competition, India's women's recurve archery team captured gold against South Korea, while the mixed and men's recurve teams earned silver medals. Lovlina Borgohain also claimed gold in boxing, overpowering China's Bao Ziyi with a decisive 5-0 victory.

India celebrated dual boxing gold medalists on October 2nd. Lovlina Borgohain spearheaded the charge, dominating the women's 75kg division with an impressive 5-0 unanimous decision over China's Ziyi Bao. Her commanding performance in the final secured the gold medal on her birthday, marking a significant achievement for Indian boxing. With this triumph, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer to win an Asian Games gold medal, following in the footsteps of the legendary MC Mary Kom.

Parveen clinched India's second boxing gold medal by decisively defeating Nien-chin Chen of Chinese Taipei with a commanding 2-0 victory in the women's 65kg final. India's boxing medal haul grew to three golds when Ankush Panghal triumphed over South Korea's Kim Minseong in the men's 80kg final.

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