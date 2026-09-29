Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold, says 'It's unbelievable'

Mumbai kabaddi player Sonali Shingate won Asian Games gold in Japan after missing 2023 Games due to injury, fulfilling her 10-year dream as India beat Iran 37-34.

Asian Games gold medallist Sonali Shingate was warmly welcomed in Mumbai after India's women's kabaddi team secured gold at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Iran 37-34 in the final. Residents celebrated her return at Railway Colony, Santacruz West, with drums, cheers, aarti and tilak.

10-year wait for gold ends

Sonali expressed immense pride in winning gold after a decade of hard work. She previously earned silver at the 2018 Asian Games but missed the 2023 event due to an injury. Her coach, Rajesh Padave, supported her decision to withdraw to focus on recovery. Sonali aims to prepare for future challenges, celebrating her gold medal as a noteworthy achievement for India, alongside successes in cricket and women's kabaddi.

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From chawl to Asian Games podium

Sonali, born on May 27, 1995, in Mumbai, began playing kabaddi after high school. Training with Shivshakti Club, she excelled in junior nationals and captained Maharashtra in national tournaments. Her performance at the 2015 Junior Nationals led to a job with Indian Railways. She debuted for India in 2018 and won gold at the 2019 South Asian Games.

In 2020, the Maharashtra government awarded Sonali the Shiv Chhatrapati Award, which she dedicated to her family. She advocates for a women's kabaddi league similar to the Pro Kabaddi League to enhance opportunities for female players. Her advice to youth emphasises hard work, patience, discipline, and passion for sports.