FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family

Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family

Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged concerns over SIR

Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged conc

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1

Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film to take Rs 50 crore opening

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold, says 'It's unbelievable'

Mumbai kabaddi player Sonali Shingate won Asian Games gold in Japan after missing 2023 Games due to injury, fulfilling her 10-year dream as India beat Iran 37-34.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 10:13 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: Sonali Shingate stars as India defends women's Kabaddi gold, says 'It's unbelievable'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Asian Games gold medallist Sonali Shingate was warmly welcomed in Mumbai after India's women's kabaddi team secured gold at the 2026 Asian Games, defeating Iran 37-34 in the final. Residents celebrated her return at Railway Colony, Santacruz West, with drums, cheers, aarti and tilak.

    10-year wait for gold ends

    Sonali expressed immense pride in winning gold after a decade of hard work. She previously earned silver at the 2018 Asian Games but missed the 2023 event due to an injury. Her coach, Rajesh Padave, supported her decision to withdraw to focus on recovery. Sonali aims to prepare for future challenges, celebrating her gold medal as a noteworthy achievement for India, alongside successes in cricket and women's kabaddi.

    Also read: Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway

    From chawl to Asian Games podium

    Sonali, born on May 27, 1995, in Mumbai, began playing kabaddi after high school. Training with Shivshakti Club, she excelled in junior nationals and captained Maharashtra in national tournaments. Her performance at the 2015 Junior Nationals led to a job with Indian Railways. She debuted for India in 2018 and won gold at the 2019 South Asian Games.

    In 2020, the Maharashtra government awarded Sonali the Shiv Chhatrapati Award, which she dedicated to her family. She advocates for a women's kabaddi league similar to the Pro Kabaddi League to enhance opportunities for female players. Her advice to youth emphasises hard work, patience, discipline, and passion for sports.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family
    Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family
    Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged concerns over SIR
    Trouble mounts for CEC Gyanesh? Maharashtra CEO claims to have flagged conc
    Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film will take massive start, to score biggest opening in franchise with Rs 50 crore on Day 1
    Drishyam 3 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn's film to take Rs 50 crore opening
    What will Gyanesh Kumar do now? SC to hear petition against CEC, SIR
    What will Gyanesh Kumar do now? SC to hear petition against CEC, SIR
    India-Pakistan thaw, track-two diplomacy? Senior MEA officer attends SCO meetings in Islamabad
    India-Pakistan thaw, track-two diplomacy? MEA officer goes to Islamabad
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
    From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
    OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement