FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the Mistakes Companies Keep Making

Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the M

US News: White House Launches Trump TV As US Networks Halt Presidential Coverage | The Media Dispute

US News: White House Launches Trump TV As US Networks Halt Presidential Coverage | The Media Dispute

After KGF, Baahubali, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated' for THIS reason

After KGF, Dhurandhar; Tigmanshu Dhulia calls Mirzapur 'heavily exaggerated'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu bows out to Akane Yamaguchi as India go 0-1 down vs Japan

PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in three games as India went 0-1 down in the Asian Games 2026 women's badminton team quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 10:51 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu bows out to Akane Yamaguchi as India go 0-1 down vs Japan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's women's badminton team made a poor start in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026. Star shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, leaving India 0-1 behind against the hosts on Tuesday. The quarterfinal tie is being played in Japan. India needed a strong start but could not get it.

Sindhu loses after winning first game

PV Sindhu got off to a strong start against Akane Yamaguchi. She fought hard and prevailed 23–21 in the opening match. In the second game, Yamaguchi made a powerful comeback. The Japanese shuttler put pressure on Sindhu and won the game 21-18 to level the match. In the decider, Yamaguchi dominated completely. She did not give Sindhu any chance and won the third game 21-11 to seal the match. Japan now leads the match 1-0 after this victory.

Also read: Shock In UP School: 26-year-old teacher Nishat Fatima killed before children, accused ends life

India needs a comeback to stay alive

India is under pressure as a result of this loss. India must now win the remaining games in the tie to advance to the semifinals. After defeating Kazakhstan 3-0 in the Round of 16, India advanced to the quarterfinals. Sindhu had defeated Kamila Smagulova 21-7, 21-9 in that match. Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, two young shuttlers, had won the final two games to finish the sweep.

However, Japan is a far more formidable foe. Japan is playing at home and has a formidable squad. The other Indian players will now be the centre of attention. India's chances of winning a medal in the women's team event will depend on how well they perform in the second singles and doubles matches.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the Mistakes Companies Keep Making
Why S/4HANA Warehouse Migrations Fail: SAP EWM Expert Vinaykumar Sharma on the M
From Soaps, shampoos, toothpastes to toiletries: New labelling, colour code to identify veg and non-veg products
From Soaps, shampoos to toothpastes: New labelling rule to identify products
Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu bows out to Akane Yamaguchi as India go 0-1 down vs Japan
Asian Games: Sindhu loses to Yamaguchi, India 0-1 down vs Japan
Richa Chadha makes BIG statement on Salman Khan bashing trolls, supporting Katrina Kaif: 'Poor men are so limited in their...'
Richa Chadha makes BIG statement on Salman bashing trolls, supporting Katrina
Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer near Kalkaji Mandir; One held
Delhi Horror: 17-year-old allegedly gang-raped by 3 men posing as police officer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement