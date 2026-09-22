Asian Games 2026: PV Sindhu bows out to Akane Yamaguchi as India go 0-1 down vs Japan

PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in three games as India went 0-1 down in the Asian Games 2026 women's badminton team quarterfinal on Tuesday.

India's women's badminton team made a poor start in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026. Star shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, leaving India 0-1 behind against the hosts on Tuesday. The quarterfinal tie is being played in Japan. India needed a strong start but could not get it.

Sindhu loses after winning first game

PV Sindhu got off to a strong start against Akane Yamaguchi. She fought hard and prevailed 23–21 in the opening match. In the second game, Yamaguchi made a powerful comeback. The Japanese shuttler put pressure on Sindhu and won the game 21-18 to level the match. In the decider, Yamaguchi dominated completely. She did not give Sindhu any chance and won the third game 21-11 to seal the match. Japan now leads the match 1-0 after this victory.

Also read: Shock In UP School: 26-year-old teacher Nishat Fatima killed before children, accused ends life

India needs a comeback to stay alive

India is under pressure as a result of this loss. India must now win the remaining games in the tie to advance to the semifinals. After defeating Kazakhstan 3-0 in the Round of 16, India advanced to the quarterfinals. Sindhu had defeated Kamila Smagulova 21-7, 21-9 in that match. Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, two young shuttlers, had won the final two games to finish the sweep.

However, Japan is a far more formidable foe. Japan is playing at home and has a formidable squad. The other Indian players will now be the centre of attention. India's chances of winning a medal in the women's team event will depend on how well they perform in the second singles and doubles matches.