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Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women's 60kg Boxing as India clinches double gold In Archery

Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women's 60kg Boxing

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Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women's 60kg Boxing as India clinches double gold In Archery

Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas won bronze in women's 60kg after losing to China's Yang Chengyu in Asian Games 2026 semifinal.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas wins bronze in women's 60kg Boxing as India clinches double gold In Archery
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Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas won a bronze medal in the women's 60 kg category at the Asian Games 2026, losing her semifinal bout to China's Yang Chengyu. This medal adds to India's total of 55 medals in the Games, which includes eight gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

Priya loses close semifinal to Yang

Priya began the bout defensively against the aggressive Yang in the first round, landing some clean shots but losing the round 3-2. The second round featured both boxers exchanging punches, with Yang starting strong and winning 4-1.

Priya had trouble finding her range in the third and final round. Yang continued to score while keeping up a strong defence. She won the final round 4-1 as well, securing a unanimous decision triumph and a berth in the final. Priya had to settle for bronze.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses happily at Paris Fashion Week, scolds paparazzi in Mumbai| Watch video

Archers give India double gold

India's women's compound archery team, featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep, won the gold medal by beating China 238-234 in the final, leading throughout the match. This victory is Jyothi's fourth Asian Games gold and the first for both Chikitha and Prithika.

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav won gold for India in the compound mixed team event, defeating South Korea in a shoot-off after a tied score in regulation. This victory also earned India a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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