Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas storms into 60kg semis, confirms another boxing medal

Priya Ghanghas has confirmed yet another boxing medal for India at the Asian Games 2026, storming into the women’s 60kg semifinals after defeating Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinal.

Boxer Priya Ghanghas has confirmed another boxing medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, after securing a win over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60kg quarterfinal on Monday. She won the first round 3-2, taking the next one 5-0 before clinching the match in the final round and confirming medal for India.

The 20-year-old will next face China's Yang Chengyu in the semi-final round on September 30.

Who is Priya Ghanghas?

Priya Ghanghas hails from Dhanana village in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a place known for producing several prominent boxers for India. Priya's family enrolled her at a boxing academy in nearby Dadri in 2016, where she initially got training from national champion Ravi Sangwan before moving to the Sports Authority of India training centre in Bhiwani in 2022.

She was trained under popular and experienced coach Mahavir Singh. Initially, Priya competed in the 57kg category and won Gold at the 2023 Youth Women's National Boxing Championships. She was also named the Best Boxer in the tournament.

Later, she moved to the 60kg category, which became a major turning point for her on the international circuit. She won a silver medal at the 2025 Asian U-22 Championships in Bangkok.

Her winning run did not stop here as she defeated Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the 60kg final to win Gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Talking about her stint in the ongoing Asian Games, she defeated South Korea's Oh Yeonji in the women's 60kg Round of 16. Now, she clinched the quarter-final against Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova, confirming another medal for the Indian contingent.