FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani in major trouble: Income Tax raid at multiple locations related to Bollywood celebs

Income Tax raid at locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani

True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief

True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal

Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final Clinical Trials Across USA, Great Britain and Europe

Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas storms into 60kg semis, confirms another boxing medal

Priya Ghanghas has confirmed yet another boxing medal for India at the Asian Games 2026, storming into the women’s 60kg semifinals after defeating Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinal.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas storms into 60kg semis, confirms another boxing medal
Priya Ghanghas secures another boxing medal for India. (Pic Credits: Instagram/priya__ghanghas)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Boxer Priya Ghanghas has confirmed another boxing medal for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, after securing a win over Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60kg quarterfinal on Monday. She won the first round 3-2, taking the next one 5-0 before clinching the match in the final round and confirming medal for India.

The 20-year-old will next face China's Yang Chengyu in the semi-final round on September 30.

Who is Priya Ghanghas?

Priya Ghanghas hails from Dhanana village in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a place known for producing several prominent boxers for India. Priya's family enrolled her at a boxing academy in nearby Dadri in 2016, where she initially got training from national champion Ravi Sangwan before moving to the Sports Authority of India training centre in Bhiwani in 2022.

She was trained under popular and experienced coach Mahavir Singh. Initially, Priya competed in the 57kg category and won Gold at the 2023 Youth Women's National Boxing Championships. She was also named the Best Boxer in the tournament.

Later, she moved to the 60kg category, which became a major turning point for her on the international circuit. She won a silver medal at the 2025 Asian U-22 Championships in Bangkok.

Her winning run did not stop here as she defeated Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the 60kg final to win Gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Talking about her stint in the ongoing Asian Games, she defeated South Korea's Oh Yeonji in the women's 60kg Round of 16. Now, she clinched the quarter-final against Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova, confirming another medal for the Indian contingent.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani in major trouble: Income Tax raid at multiple locations related to Bollywood celebs
Income Tax raid at locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani
True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal Flood Relief
True Hope Foundation Contributes ₹50 Lakh to Army Central Welfare Fund for Nepal
Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final Clinical Trials Across USA, Great Britain and Europe
Lord’s Mark Advances AI-Powered Breast Cancer Screening Technology Towards Final
From Bangladesh to Canada, Times Square to Paris Fashion Week: Opshora Ali is building a global career
From Bangladesh to Canada, Times Square to Paris Fashion Week: Opshora Ali is bu
'BJP bhakts deserve this': Netizens react as Siwet Tomar thrashes Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise And Fall 2 | Viral video
Rise And Fall 2: Siwet Tomar thrashes Shehzad Poonawalla, netizens react
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement