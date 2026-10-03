Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs makes history, becomes first Indian woman golfer to win gold

Pranavi Urs created history at the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold.

Pranavi Urs on Saturday scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold in the individual event. The 23-year-old also secured a silver in the women's team event. Meanwhile, she finished the individual event with a total score of 15-under 265 and secured the gold by a one-stroke margin over her opponents. Singapore's Shannon Tan and China’s Yin Ruoning both finished at 14-under.

Pranavi entered the final round with a three-shot overnight lead but faced an early blow after a triple bogey on the third hole. Later, she made a comeback with three birdies and somehow managed to stay ahead of the chasing field.

Then, she carded an even-par 70 in the final round and held her lead until the end. With this win, India got its first woman to win gold at the Asian Games in individual golf.

India win silver in women's golf team event

Pranavi's performance also helped India clinch a silver medal in the women's team golf event. She partnered with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the event, as India finished with a total of 14-under 546, behind China, which won gold with 22-under 538.

Notably, this is also India's first individual event gold at the Games since 2002.

Who is Pranavi Urs?

The 23-year-old hails from Mysuru, Karnataka, and has represented India in several international events. In 2015, Pranavi scripted history by becoming the first woman to clinch the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Meanwhile, India's total gold tally in the Games now touched the 18-medal mark.

(With ANI inputs)