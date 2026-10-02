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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing, adds to India's medal tally

Parveen Hooda clinched the gold medal for India in the women's 65kg boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian boxer delivered a memorable performance to secure the top podium finish, adding another golden moment to India's campaign at the prestigious continental sporting event.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda strikes gold in women's 65kg boxing, adds to India's medal tally
Parveen Hooda wins medal for India in women's 65kg boxing. (Credit: X/TheKhelIndia)
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Parveen Hooda, just 26, finally got her hands on her first Asian Games medal—and it’s gold. On Friday, October 2, she went toe-to-toe with Nien-chin Che from Chinese Taipei in the women’s 65kg finals and came out on top after a tough fight, bringing home India’s second gold in women’s boxing at the 2026 Asian Games.

Earlier that day, Lovlina Borgohain, who already owns an Olympic bronze, snatched gold too—in the women’s 75kg category.

Parveen’s final was a rollercoaster. She took the first round 5-0, stumbled in the second with a 0-5 loss, but pulled ahead in the third, winning 3-2.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Parveen isn’t new to the podium. She won gold at the 2025 World Cup, claimed bronze at the 2022 World Championships, and took gold at the Asian Championships that same year.

She’s now the third Indian woman ever to win a gold medal in boxing at the Asian Games. Before her, MC Mary Kom made history in 2014, and, just hours before Parveen’s win, Lovlina joined that elite group at these Games.

Here’s the short list of Indian women with Asian Games boxing golds:

- MC Mary Kom, 51kg, 2014 in Incheon

- Lovlina Borgohain, 75kg, 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

- Parveen Hooda, 65kg, 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya

Lovlina’s win made her only the second Indian woman—after Mary Kom—to own both an Asian Games boxing gold and an Olympic medal. On her birthday, no less, Lovlina outboxed Ziyi Bao of China with a 5-0 unanimous decision, upgrading the silver she took home from the last edition.

After the fight, Lovlina said, “Today is my birthday. It’s a very special birthday, I’m feeling really good. I thought I’d have to gift a gold medal on my birthday. It’s the first time that I got a present for myself. I gave it my all. I didn’t think for a second that I would lose.”

She added, “It was a very tough fight. But I was always thinking that I just have to win. The last round was very tough. I was winning by 2-1 in the first and second round. So I thought I have to just win the third round.

“The opponent was very strong. I was playing with her for the first time. So I had no idea how she was going to play. I was motivating myself that I have to win. I don’t want to lose.”

Also read| 'We will surely reach Super 7': Ex-India star takes cheeky swipe at Pakistan’s mindset for 2027 World Cup

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