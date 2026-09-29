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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda wins big in women's trap final to give India fifth gold, scores 26 in rain

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda won women's trap gold with 26 points at Asian Games 2026, securing India's fifth gold after topping qualification and winning team silver earlier in the day.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda wins big in women's trap final to give India fifth gold, scores 26 in rain
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Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda claimed the women's trap gold at the 2026 Asian Games, becoming India's fifth gold medalist in the event. Dhanda led throughout, scoring 26 in the final, while China's Sun Yunong and Kuwait's Hajar Abdulmalik finished second and third with 21 each. Qatar's Ray Bassil placed fourth with a score of 16.

Perfect series seals gold

Dhanda excelled in her shooting event, achieving 5 out of 5 in the opening series and a perfect third round, finishing with 19 hits out of 20 shots overall. She secured gold by leading Sun 23-21 in the final, supported by her top qualification result alongside Ray Bassil.

She earned a silver medal in the women's trap team event with teammates Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, scoring 328 points, while China won gold with 346 points and Kuwait took bronze with 325. Dhanda emerged as India's top performer with 118 out of 125 hits.

Also read: Viral video: Aishwarya Rai goes bold with red hair, her transformation at Paris Fashion Week stuns fans

Big year for Army shooter

It was a memorable year for Dhanda. She won her first ISSF World Cup gold in Lonato, Italy, in July. She had earlier won the Asian Championship title. She serves as Naib Subedar in the Indian Army Marksmanship Unit. She took up shooting after being inspired by cousin Lakshay Sheoran, who won men's trap silver at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Her gold took India's tally to 47 medals - 5 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze. The medal is important for Indian shotgun shooting, which has fewer major medals compared to rifle and pistol events.

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