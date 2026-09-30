FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd

Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China to win 10th Gold in archery

Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost

Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge info

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai create history with India’s first mixed trap gold

India’s shooting pair Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai scripted history at the Asian Games 2026, winning the country’s first-ever mixed trap team gold. Know more about the event.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai create history with India’s first mixed trap gold
Neeru-Kynan duo scripts historic Asian Games shooting triumph. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, the Indian shooting duo, delivered a magnificent show as they secured another gold for the country at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in the mixed trap team shooting event on Wednesday. The Indian pair finished with a score of 34 in the final to claim the numero uno spot and also set a new Games record.

Notably, this is India's first-ever gold medal in the mixed trap team event. This is also India's 9th gold medal so far in the ongoing Games and the third one for the day.

Neeru-Kynan script historic victory

The Indian duo entered the final after finishing fourth in the qualification with a combined score of 136. Interestingly, Qatar, China and Iran finished above them in the qualification round, but India showcased their stellar performance when it was required.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil won silver with 32, while China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong finished with bronze with 23.

Neeru adds second gold in two days

Star Neeru Dhanda is on cloud nine as she secured two golds in two days for India. On Tuesday, she won gold in the women's individual trap, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. She had also been a part of the Indian women's trap team, which clinched silver.

India's medal tally in Asian Games so far (Sept 30, 1 PM)

Gold - 9 medals

Silver - 21 medals

Bronze - 26 medals

Total - 56

India is currently ranked 9th in the Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally as of Day 12.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po
Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win
Asian Games 2026: India thrash China to win 10th Gold in archery
Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost
Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge info
Apple Pay Launched In India: How to add your card? Know all about Wallet and UPI use
Apple Pay Launched In India: How to add your card? Know all about
Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep, details here
Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement