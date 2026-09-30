Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai create history with India’s first mixed trap gold

India’s shooting pair Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai scripted history at the Asian Games 2026, winning the country’s first-ever mixed trap team gold. Know more about the event.

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, the Indian shooting duo, delivered a magnificent show as they secured another gold for the country at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in the mixed trap team shooting event on Wednesday. The Indian pair finished with a score of 34 in the final to claim the numero uno spot and also set a new Games record.

Notably, this is India's first-ever gold medal in the mixed trap team event. This is also India's 9th gold medal so far in the ongoing Games and the third one for the day.

Neeru-Kynan script historic victory

The Indian duo entered the final after finishing fourth in the qualification with a combined score of 136. Interestingly, Qatar, China and Iran finished above them in the qualification round, but India showcased their stellar performance when it was required.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Mohammed Al-Rumaihi and Ray Bassil won silver with 32, while China's Qi Ying and Sun Yunong finished with bronze with 23.

Neeru adds second gold in two days

Star Neeru Dhanda is on cloud nine as she secured two golds in two days for India. On Tuesday, she won gold in the women's individual trap, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. She had also been a part of the Indian women's trap team, which clinched silver.

India's medal tally in Asian Games so far (Sept 30, 1 PM)

Gold - 9 medals

Silver - 21 medals

Bronze - 26 medals

Total - 56

India is currently ranked 9th in the Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally as of Day 12.