Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu scripts history, wins silver medal in women's 49kg category, ends India's 28-year medal drought

Olympic medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her maiden Asian Games medal after winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

Olympic medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her maiden Asian Games medal after winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

After Karnam Malleshwari, Mirabai Chanu became the 2nd Indian weightlifter to win a medal in all major international weightlifting events, i.e. Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian & Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu completed all three snatch

Chanu produced a strong performance in the competition, recording a total lift of 198kg. She completed all three of her snatch attempts successfully, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg

In the clean and jerk segment, the Indian weightlifter opened with a 107kg lift before successfully completing her second attempt of 111kg to finish with a combined total of 198kg.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum claimed the gold medal after dominating the event with a total lift of 215kg, while Chanu secured silver with her effort. Wijayana finished with the bronze medal.The medal marked a historic achievement for Chanu, who had missed out on a podium finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 after an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, resulting in a fourth-place finish.

Chanu, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist, entered the competition after winning gold at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games and added another major medal to her illustrious career.The silver medal also added to India’s medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the country continued its campaign across multiple disciplines.

Meanwhile, India enjoyed a successful day at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, winning medals in shooting, soft tennis and weightlifting, while athletes across kabaddi, boxing, squash, rowing, canoe sprint and table tennis produced strong performances.

Mirabai Chanu clinched her maiden Asian Games medal

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu clinched her maiden Asian Games medal after winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. Chanu lifted a total of 198kg, including 87kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk, to secure a historic podium finish.

India also claimed two bronze medals in shooting. The women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third with a combined score of 331, securing India’s first-ever medal in the women’s skeet team event at the Asian Games.

The men’s skeet team comprising Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also won bronze after finishing third with 346 points. Naruka further qualified for the men’s skeet individual final.

In soft tennis, Jay Meena assured India of its first-ever Asian Games medal in the sport after reaching the men’s singles semi-finals. Although Meena lost to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka in the semi-final, he secured the bronze medal as all semi-finalists are guaranteed a podium finish.

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker reached the women’s 10m air pistol final and finished fifth, while Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on qualification for the medal round.