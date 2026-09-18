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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers for opening ceremony

Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been named India’s flag bearers for the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony in Nagoya. The duo will lead India’s 503-athlete contingent as the country prepares to compete across multiple sporting disciplines.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor named India’s flag-bearers for opening ceremony
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Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and two-time Asian Games gold winner Tajinderpal Singh Toor will carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games. The ceremony is set for Saturday at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

India is sending a team of 503 athletes this year—269 men and 234 women. Originally, the squad had 492 names, but with 11 late additions—including four surfers, six athletes, and one MMA fighter—the final count reached 503.

Manu Bhaker broke new ground at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she became the first Indian to claim two medals at a single edition. She earned bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh. Manu’s career shines with gold medals from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, and ISSF World Cup, plus team golds at the 2022 Asian Games and 2023 World Championships. She also picked up the Arjuna Award in 2020 and the Khel Ratna in 2025.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor stands out in Asia too. He holds two Asian Games golds, as well as multiple medals—including gold and silver—at both the Asian Championships and Asian Indoor Championships. He set the Asian and national shot put record with a throw of 21.77 meters, and broke the Games record while winning gold in 2018 at Jakarta.

The Indian group traveling to Japan also includes a 265-member support staff—246 coaches and personnel plus 19 officials from the Indian Olympic Association.

This year’s group is smaller compared to Hangzhou 2022 when India sent 661 athletes (333 men and 328 women)—the country’s largest-ever contingent. Even with a reduced squad, India is hungry to outdo its achievements from the last Asian Games where the team captured a historic 106 medals. That haul—28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze—marked the first time India crossed the 100-medal mark in a single edition rewriting the nation’s record books for all three colors of medals.

Also read| India storm into Asian Games 2026 semis after 8-wicket win over Japan; Shafali Verma, Sree Charani shine

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