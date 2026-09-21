Asian Games 2026: Indian shooters fire another silver into medal tally, make it 3 in 2 days

India’s medal rush continues at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, as shooters add another silver. Know more about the game.

India's shooting stars have continued their dominant run at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, adding another silver medal to the country's tally. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane finished second in the men’s 10m air rifle team event in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. The trio combined for a score of 1890.1 points, putting India behind China, which scored 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4.

India’s medal tally reaches three

After the addition of the latest silver, India's medal count has reached three at the Games, with all three medals coming from shooting. India has clinched two silver medals before on the opening day in the women’s 10m air rifle events.

Elavenil Valarivan won the individual silver, while she teamed up with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to secure another silver in the team event.

Rudrankksh and Himanshu eye another medal

It is not going to end here for India in the shooting, as Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon have also made it through to the individual final of the men’s 10m air rifle event and have a chance to clinch more medals for the country's tally.

More medal chances across other sports

Meanwhile, India's medal hunt is not limited to the shooting range, with Suchika Tariyal taking on Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg MMA semifinal.

The Indian women's cricket team has also secured its place in the final, ensuring another medal for the country. Meanwhile, in boxing, Sumit Kundu will begin his campaign in the men's 70kg category, while the men's badminton team will open its campaign against Bangladesh on Monday.