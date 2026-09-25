Asian Games 2026: India Women storm into hockey semi-finals with 3-1 win over Japan

India’s women’s hockey team booked their place in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 with a 3-1 victory over hosts Japan in Kakamigahara. Lalremsiami, Ishika Chaudhary and Navneet Kaur scored for India, while Shiho Kobayakawa pulled one back for Japan.

India’s women’s hockey team clinched a semi-final spot at the Nagoya Asian Games after beating hosts Japan 3-1. That’s four wins out of four for them in Pool B, locking in their top-two finish with 12 points. Lalremsiami Hmarzote, Ishika Chaudhary, and Navneet Kaur all found the net for India, while Shiho Kobayakawa grabbed a consolation goal for Japan.

From the opening whistle, India went on the attack. In the first quarter, Navneet Kaur fired off a shot, but Japanese goalkeeper Yu Kudo blocked it. Still, Lalremsiami pounced on the rebound and nudged the ball home for an early lead.

Japan pushed hard for an equalizer and even earned a penalty corner, but Indian captain Savita Punia stood her ground and denied Maho Ueno’s attempt.

India kept the pressure on in the second quarter. Just before halftime, they won a penalty corner. Navneet’s shot was blocked, but Ishika Chaudhary reacted first and drove the rebound in, doubling the advantage.

Then, in the third quarter, Navneet made her mark with a slick field goal, weaving through Japan’s defense to give India a 3-0 cushion.

Japan hit back at the start of the final quarter with Shiho Kobayakawa smashing in a powerful tomahawk shot. The hosts kept coming, but India’s defense, anchored by Savita Punia, soaked up every wave and shut the door on any comeback.

With 12 points from four matches, India leads Pool B. Japan sits second with nine, and while Thailand could also reach 12 points if they win out, their upcoming face-off with Japan means neither can catch India’s tally.

Next up, India faces Singapore on Sunday in their last Pool B fixture. They’ll be looking to build on their bronze finish from the last Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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