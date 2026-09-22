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Asian Games 2026: India women's team thrashes Sri Lanka in final to clinch first Gold, register 147-run win

India won its first gold at Asian Games 2026 as women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in final, powered by Mandhana's 79 and Deepti's 3/6.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 02:08 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India women's team thrashes Sri Lanka in final to clinch first Gold, register 147-run win
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India has won its first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final on Tuesday to win the gold. This is India's second straight gold in women's cricket at the Asian Games. It is also India's seventh medal in this edition so far, with four silvers and two bronzes won earlier.

Mandhana, Richa star with bat

India won the toss and batted first, achieving 67 runs in the first six overs without losing a wicket. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs off 45 balls, becoming the first woman to reach 11,000 international runs and marking her 37th T20I fifty. Shafali Verma contributed 48 runs. Richa Ghosh's late innings of 49 runs off 22 balls helped India set a total of 216/3, the highest in women's cricket at the Asian Games. For Sri Lanka, Chamudi Praboda, Kavisha Dilhari, and Sugandika Kumari each took one wicket.

Spinners bowl out Sri Lanka for 69

Sri Lanka never got going while chasing 217. They were bowled out for just 69 runs in 15.4 overs and frequently lost wickets. Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 29 runs off 21 balls. No other batter crossed 15. India's spinners dominated the second innings. In four overs, Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets for just six runs. She also dismissed Chamari.

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Shafali Verma scored 2/3, Shree Charani scored 2/13, and Shreyanka Patil scored 2/9. Nandini Sharma and others provided good support. Sri Lanka slipped from 41/2 after the powerplay to 49/6 in 9.1 overs. For just twenty runs, they lost their final four wickets. Brief Scores: India 216/3 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Richa Ghosh 49) beat Sri Lanka 69 all out in 15.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 29, Deepti Sharma 3/6) by 147 runs.

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