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Asian Games 2026: India women’s kabaddi team defeats Iran in thriller to clinch gold

India’s women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran in a thrilling final at the Asian Games 2026 to clinch the gold medal. The Indian team held its nerve in a closely fought contest to secure the top spot and add another major medal to India’s campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India women’s kabaddi team defeats Iran in thriller to clinch gold
India women hold nerve against Iran to win kabaddi gold. (Courtesy: X)
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The Indian women’s kabaddi team fought hard in the second half and edged out Iran 37-34 in a tense final at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

With this victory, India has claimed four out of five Asian Games gold medals in women’s kabaddi since the event started in 2010. The only time India missed out was in Jakarta 2018, where Iran beat them in the final.

In a surprising move, Iran left their captain and star raider Zahra Karimi on the bench at the start of the final.

India got off to a strong start. Pooja, Sanju Devi, and Nikita Hathwala kept the scoreboard ticking and quickly built a 5-2 lead. Iran responded with a super tackle, grabbing a 7-5 lead, but India bounced back fast. They delivered the first all out of the match and jumped ahead 13-10. Nikita kept the momentum going with a two-point raid, stretching the margin to 15-10.

Karimi returned to the mat, and, together with Atena Madedi, sparked an Iranian push. Still, the Indian defense was sharp. They effectively shut down Iran’s Saniya Naeimi, making it tough for her to get a foothold in the match.

Sanju Devi pulled off a big raid—claiming a bonus and two touch points—while the defense kept racking up tackles. India put some distance on the scoreboard, leading by double digits with just over two minutes left in the half.

But Iran refused to let go. In the final moments before halftime, they closed the gap with a super tackle, a bonus, and a standout ankle hold from Madedi. India went into the break up 22-16.

Iran came out firing in the second half. Their defense tightened, Naeimi suddenly found her rhythm, and they cut India’s lead down to 23-20. India needed a moment, and Ritu Negi delivered with a clutch thigh hold for a super tackle when her team was down to just two players. Pooja kept grabbing crucial points to stop Iran from seizing control.

Finally, Iran forced an all-out. Madadi managed two touch points in a single raid, slicing the lead to just one at 27-26, with eight minutes to play.

India needed a response, and their raiders came through. Pooja kept adding points, while Sanju Devi chipped in with timely raids. With just over four minutes left, India had rebuilt their lead to 34-28.

Iran made some costly errors as the clock ran down. India played smart, running down the clock with measured raids and holding on for a narrow 37-34 win to defend their title.

“We never thought about losing. Our plan was to fight till the end and win,” said Pushpa Rana, the Indian captain, after the match. She praised the Iranian team for pushing them hard.

Later in the day, India and Iran will go head-to-head in the men’s kabaddi final, setting up another exciting showdown.

This year’s women’s kabaddi tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games featured eight teams split into two groups. India was in Group A with Bangladesh, host Japan, and Iran. Group B had Sri Lanka, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, and Nepal. After round-robin games, the top two in each group moved on to the semifinals. Chinese Taipei and Nepal, who lost in the semis, both took home bronze medals.

Also read| Huge blow for India! Shubman Gill suffers injury scare ahead of 1st IND vs WI ODI

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