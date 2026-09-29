FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'

Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi

Viral video: Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video of nikaah, fans say 'Uditi Singh, Love Gill is not 1% of her'

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer is married; netizen digs up old video old video

Legal trouble for Parvesh Verma? Delhi Police acts after Tilak Nagar incident

Legal trouble for Parvesh Verma? Delhi Police acts after Tilak Nagar incident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event; archers reach quarterfinals

Asian Games 2026: India won silver in the women’s trap team event, while archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the quarterfinals.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 09:23 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event; archers reach quarterfinals
Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event; archers reach quarterfinals (Source:X/ KhelIndia)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday.The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points.

China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points. Neeru produced India's best individual performance, scoring 118 out of 125 to help the team finish ahead of Kuwait and secure the silver medal. Aashima and Manisha contributed scores of 106 and 104, respectively, out of a possible 125.

Neeru also finished joint-top in the individual qualifying round alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil. She will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday. The silver medal marks India's podium finish in the women's trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan.

In archery, India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches. Earlier, in the Round of 32, Dhiraj defeated the Philippines' Girvin Garcia 6-0, while Neeraj overcame Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4. In the Round of 16, Dhiraj defeated Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj beat South Korea's Kim Je-deok 6-4.

In cycling, Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh among eight teams in men's team sprint qualification, while Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth and last in the women's event. In kurash, Vipin Kumar lost 0-3 to South Korea's Hoon Hyeon-su in the men's 66kg Round of 16, while surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was defeated 5.37-8.53 by the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the men's shortboard quarterfinal.

India completed a clean sweep over Iran in their final women's squash pool match, winning 3-0. Tanvi Khanna secured a walkover after Narges Soltani retired in the opening game, before Anahat Singh beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) and Joshna Chinappa defeated Najmeh Boushehrizadeh 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9). India won all three group matches and advanced to the quarterfinals.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi gets evicted from Bigg Boss 20: 'I just want to...'
Badshah makes first statement, says THIS to fans after ex-wife Isha Rikhi
Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event; archers reach quarterfinals
Asian Games 2026: India win silver in women’s trap team event
Why Delhi is bringing curbs on older out-of-state vehicles from November 1
Why Delhi is bringing curbs on older out-of-state vehicles from November 1
Essar’s $18 bn US steel plant: Why Trump calls it ‘largest’ and Ruia a ‘true homecoming’; what’s the tariff link?
Essar’s $18bn US steel plant: What’s Trump’s tariff link?
Viral photos: Alia Bhatt drops unseen, intimate pics of her with Ranbir Kapoor on his 44th birthday, fans say 'too much cuteness'
Viral photos: Alia Bhatt drops unseen, intimate pics of her with Ranbir Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement