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Asian Games 2026: India win silver in mixed 4x400m relay; Seema Kumari bags bronze in women's 10,000m

India added two athletics medals at the Asian Games 2026, winning silver in the mixed 4x400m relay and bronze through Seema Kumari in the women’s 10,000m. The results strengthened India’s medal tally as the athletics competition continued in the Games.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India win silver in mixed 4x400m relay; Seema Kumari bags bronze in women's 10,000m
India won silver in the mixed 4x400m relay while Seema Kumari bagged bronze in the women’s 10,000m.
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Seema Kumari made history for India at the Asian Games in Japan, grabbing the country’s first track and field medal of the meet—a bronze in the women’s 10,000 meters. She clocked 32:50.05 to secure third place. Up ahead, Winfred Yavi of Bahrain took gold with 32:39.18, and Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka claimed silver in 32:41.54.

Seema’s medal is a big deal. It’s the first time since 2010 that an Indian woman has finished on the podium in this event. Back then, Preeja Sreedharan won gold and Kavita Raut took silver in Guangzhou, China. This bronze makes only the third time India has won a medal in women’s 10,000 meters at the Asian Games since the event made its debut.

Right after that, the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team—Poovamma Machettira, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj, and Manu Thekkinalil—delivered a silver. The team finished in 3:14.46, with Vithya Ramraj running a standout final leg to secure second place. Bahrain topped the race, clocking 3:12.87, which is now the new Asian Games record.

With these two medals, India’s tally at the 2026 Asian Games climbed to 17.

Earlier, the Indian duo—Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal—brought home a bronze in the skeet mixed team shooting event, hitting 44 out of 48 targets. That brought India’s shooting count to eight medals: four silver, four bronze.

In rowing, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won bronze in the men’s double sculls. They finished in 6:13.25, making them the first Indian pair to reach the podium in this event at the Asian Games.

Roshibina’s incredible streak in Wushu continued with her third straight Asian Games medal. She stands as the first Indian female Wushu athlete to medal in three consecutive Asiad editions, taking bronze in Jakarta (2018), silver in Hangzhou (2023), and now another podium finish.

But her selection this time sparked controversy. Roshibina was brought in as an injury replacement for Divyanshi Choudhary. Divyanshi claimed she won the selection trials against Roshibina but was still dropped from the team. On September 12th, Divyanshi posted an emotional video, tearfully sharing a suicidal note and accusing the Wushu Federation of unfairness.

The following day, Divyanshi softened her stance, saying the federation explained why she was left out. Her focus now is on recovering from her knee injury. As she put it in her video, officials told her, “her health needed to be the priority.”

Also read| Rs 4.85 crore per match! Muthoot FinCorp seals massive deal for Indian cricket title rights

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