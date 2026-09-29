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Asian Games 2026: India win first athletics gold as women’s 4x400m relay team shines

India scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 as the women’s 4x400m relay team clinched the country’s first athletics gold. Know more about the historic win.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India win first athletics gold as women’s 4x400m relay team shines
India’s women clinch first athletics gold medal. (Pic Credits: X/OlympicKhel)
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India scripted history on Tuesday at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 by clinching gold in athletics after the women's 4x400m relay team won the finals. The Indian quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish first. Meanwhile, Bahrain secured silver with 3:30.21and China won bronze with 3:31.02.

Just a day before, Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, adding another medal to India's tally. Now, she has won a gold in the team event, making her Aichi-Nagoya campaign historic.

Notably, the 4x400m relay team clinched a second gold medal for India in the day, after Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women's trap event at the Asian Games.

Neeru scored 28/30 to clinch gold, beating China's Sun Yunong, who secured silver with 26/30. UAE's Hajar Abdulmalik won bronze with 21/25 score. Not only this, India's women's trap team, including Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer, won silver in the team event.

India's total tally in Asian Games 2026 so far

Gold - 6

Silver - 21

Bronze - 26

Total - 53

Top 10 countries in Asian Games 2026 so far

  1. People's Republic of China - Gold (143), Silver (62), Bronze (48)
  2. Japan - Gold (44), Silver (71), Bronze (66)
  3. Republic of Korea - Gold (24), Silver (27), Bronze (44)
  4. Uzbekistan - Gold (13), Silver (17), Bronze (13)
  5. Thailand - Gold (12), Silver (9), Bronze (12)
  6. Islamic Republic of Iran - Gold (10), Silver (16), Bronze (11)
  7. Bahrain - Gold (10), Silver (4), Bronze (4)
  8. Kazakhstan - Gold (9), Silver (13), Bronze (25)
  9. Democratic People's Republic of Korea - Gold (7), Silver (5), Bronze (6)
  10. India - Gold (6), Silver (21), Bronze (26)
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