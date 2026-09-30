FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd

Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China to win 10th Gold in archery

Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost

Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge info

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win

India's men's compound archery team beat China 238-237 to win gold at Asian Games 2026. It was India's 10th gold and third archery gold after women's and mixed team wins.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India secured gold in men's compound archery at the Asian Games 2026, narrowly defeating China 238-237. The team, consisting of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, showcased composure during a tense final. This victory marked India's 10th gold medal at the Games, reinforcing its supremacy in compound archery.

India dominates compound archery

India achieved a clean sweep in compound archery, winning gold in all three events: men's, women's, and mixed. The women's team, comprising Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Chikita Taniparthi, defeated China 238-234 in the final, marking India's 7th gold medal.

India took home another gold in the mixed team final. South Korea was defeated by Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi. India maintained their composure to win the shoot-off after the match was drawn. India is a compound. Throughout the competition, the teams performed steadily, reestablishing India as a dominant force in the sport.

Also read: Apple Pay Launched In India: How to add your card? Know all about Wallet and UPI use

India's medal tally improves

India experienced a slow start at the Asian Games 2026, following a successful previous event where they secured 107 medals. Initially struggling, their performance improved as they won gold in men's compound archery, elevating them to 7th place in the medal standings.

As of now, India has amassed a total of 59 medals: 10 gold, 21 silver, and 28 bronze. More medals are expected since the men's squash team has won a semi-final position, assuring at least a bronze. While the Indian team wants to increase its medal total before the Games end, the team is aiming for gold.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd
Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Po
Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win
Asian Games 2026: India thrash China to win 10th Gold in archery
Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge information of PM's education, AAP leader to pay cost
Modi Degree Case: Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal's plea, CIC not to divulge info
Apple Pay Launched In India: How to add your card? Know all about Wallet and UPI use
Apple Pay Launched In India: How to add your card? Know all about
Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep, details here
Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement