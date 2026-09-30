Asian Games 2026: India thrash China in men's compound archery final to clinch 10th Gold, register 238-237 win

India's men's compound archery team beat China 238-237 to win gold at Asian Games 2026. It was India's 10th gold and third archery gold after women's and mixed team wins.

India secured gold in men's compound archery at the Asian Games 2026, narrowly defeating China 238-237. The team, consisting of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, showcased composure during a tense final. This victory marked India's 10th gold medal at the Games, reinforcing its supremacy in compound archery.

India dominates compound archery

India achieved a clean sweep in compound archery, winning gold in all three events: men's, women's, and mixed. The women's team, comprising Preethika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, and Chikita Taniparthi, defeated China 238-234 in the final, marking India's 7th gold medal.

India took home another gold in the mixed team final. South Korea was defeated by Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi. India maintained their composure to win the shoot-off after the match was drawn. India is a compound. Throughout the competition, the teams performed steadily, reestablishing India as a dominant force in the sport.

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India's medal tally improves

India experienced a slow start at the Asian Games 2026, following a successful previous event where they secured 107 medals. Initially struggling, their performance improved as they won gold in men's compound archery, elevating them to 7th place in the medal standings.

As of now, India has amassed a total of 59 medals: 10 gold, 21 silver, and 28 bronze. More medals are expected since the men's squash team has won a semi-final position, assuring at least a bronze. While the Indian team wants to increase its medal total before the Games end, the team is aiming for gold.