Asian Games 2026: India scripts history, beats Korea to win maiden gold in women's recurve archery team event

Asian Games 2026 Archery: India win maiden women's recurve team gold in historic feat. India's overall medal tally now stands at 67, with 11 gold, 23 silver and 33 bronze medals.

India's women's recurve archery team scripted history at the Asian Games by clinching the country's first-ever gold medal in the event. India edged past favourites South Korea 5-3 in a thrilling final on Friday morning.

The Indian side featured Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum Mohd, while Korea fielded Kang Chae-young, Lee Yunji and Oh Yejin.

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India's overall medal tally now stands at 67, with 11 gold, 23 silver and 33 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026: India vs Korea

In windy conditions, both teams shared points in the first two sets, scoring 54 and 56 respectively.

Featuring world champion Kang, the Korean team slipped in the third set with three straight 8s for a total of 52, while the Indian archers posted 55 to win the set.

Korea posted 54 in the fourth set. Kirti began with an 8, which was later revised to 9 on review, taking India's total to 54 and levelling the set to secure a draw and clinch the gold.

Asian Games 2026: India vs China

India's journey to the final included a comprehensive 5-1 semifinal win over China. The victory secured India's spot in the gold-medal match against South Korea. It set the stage for a blockbuster final against South Korea, the reigning Olympic champions in the women's recurve team event from the Paris 2024 Games.

Meanwhile, India's women's compound team had claimed bronze at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The win was extra special as India had never made the final of the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games before. The result thus marked both a first final and a first gold for India in the category.