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Asian Games 2026: India's Tennis Campaign ends without medal for first time in 40 years

India's tennis team ends its Asian Games campaign without a medal for the first time since 1986 after Sumit Nagal loses 4-6, 4-6 to China's Yibing Wu in the quarterfinals and the doubles pair also exit early.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India's Tennis Campaign ends without medal for first time in 40 years
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India's tennis team has returned without a medal from the Asian Games for the first time in 40 years. The last time India failed to win a medal in tennis at the Asian Games was in 1986. This year, the campaign ended after top player Sumit Nagal lost in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Nagal's loss ends India's hopes

Sumit Nagal, representing India's last hope for a medal, lost to China's Yibing Wu 4-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals, concluding India's challenge in tennis at the Games. All doubles teams had previously been eliminated, and overall, India failed to secure medals, underperforming across events. Nagal had reached the quarterfinals at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, while Ramkumar Ramanathan was eliminated in the third round.

The last Indians to win singles medals were Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina, both securing bronze in 2018. Rohan Bopanna achieved success in doubles, winning men's doubles gold in 2018 and mixed doubles gold in 2022. However, this year, doubles teams, including Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji, were unsuccessful, with both pairs losing in the quarterfinals. Dhakshineswar Suresh was also eliminated in the third round of singles.

Also read: Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana: 'You made him...'

Coach says team needs improvement

India coach Ashutosh Singh said the team had expected better results. "We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team," he told PTI. He said Nagal had chances against Wu but could not use them.

He also said Dhakshineswar needs to be more consistent in long tournaments."DK (Dhakshineswar) has shown his playing level on the Tour but needs more work to sustain his short bursts into good performance through a physically demanding multiple-week national campaign," Singh said.

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