Asian Games 2026: India's Suruchi-Kamaljeet star in 10m air pistol mixed team to win gold

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet win 10m air pistol mixed team gold with Asian record 484.6 at Asian Games 2026, India's second gold.

India's Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026. They set a new Asian record with 484.6 points. South Korea won silver with 478.0 points and Iran won bronze with 415.8 points. This is India's second gold medal at the Games. India now has 19 medals in total 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

Record-breaking final

Suruchi and Kamaljeet set a new Asian record of 484.6 points at the Asian Shooting Championships, surpassing the previous record of 481.3 points. Their total was only four points shy of the world record. They began with a strong 103-point performance in the first series, leading South Korea (98.1), Iran (98.0) and Indonesia (95.2).

In the competition, India achieved a cumulative score of 424.9, maintaining the lead over South Korea, who finished at 416.5 points. In earlier series, India scored 202.4 and then 101.1, while South Korea closed in at 201.2 and later at 300.2. Ultimately, India won by 6.6 points, with Iran securing the bronze at 415.8 after a significant performance throughout the stages.

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India's other medals on the day

Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win their first gold. The men's shooting team, APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Niraj Kumar, won silver in the 50m rifle three-positions competition. Tomar and Kumar went on to the individual final. In table tennis, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah defeated Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong to advance to the mixed doubles semifinals.

In other events, squash pair Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured a medal by reaching the mixed doubles semis, swimmers Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for their respective finals, and badminton duo Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced in mixed doubles.