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Asian Games 2026: India’s September 20 schedule, events, timings and medal contenders

India faces a packed Asian Games 2026 schedule on September 20 with medal chances in shooting, wushu, teqball and swimming. Quimcy Dsouza eyes two teqball bronzes while India’s women face Bangladesh in the semifinal. Hockey, table tennis, badminton, MMA and sepaktakraw also feature.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India’s September 20 schedule, events, timings and medal contenders
Courtesy: X/@airnewsalerts
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Sunday, September 20, is set to be a big day for India at the Asian Games 2026. Indian athletes and teams will be competing across a range of sports—teqball, shooting, cricket, hockey, table tennis, badminton, and wushu. With so many events lined up, there’s real potential for India to rack up medals.

Quimcy Dsouza Chases Double Glory

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza is one of India’s brightest medal hopes. At 6:30 AM, she goes head-to-head against Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto in the women’s singles bronze medal match. And she isn’t done—by 7 AM, Quimcy teams up with Mohamed Anas Imran Beg in the mixed doubles bronze medal clash, facing Vietnam’s Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Nghi Trinh. It’s a busy morning, and she’s got two shots at bringing home medals.

Spotlight on Shooting

India’s shooters kick off their day early. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar, and Vidarsa K Vinod step onto the range for the 10m air rifle events at 6:15 AM. With the team final being a medal event, this is another chance for India to boost its medal tally.

Cricket Team Sets Sights on Final

The Indian women’s cricket team takes on Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the T20 competition at 10:30 AM. After winning gold at the 2023 Asian Games, the team is determined to book a spot in the final and defend their title. That semifinal is one of the most anticipated events of the day.

Hockey Teams Begin Campaigns

Both women’s and men’s hockey teams launch their group stage campaigns. The women play Uzbekistan in Pool B at 7:30 AM. Later, the men face Indonesia in Pool A at 11:30 AM. Strong starts here could lay the groundwork for deep runs into the tournament.

Table Tennis and Badminton Battles

India’s table tennis squads will be busy with group stage matches. The women play Indonesia and Singapore, while the men take on Indonesia and Iran. On the badminton court, the women’s team squares off against Kazakhstan in the first round at 11:30 AM.

Event Schedule for India on September 20

5:30 AM onwards: Sepak Takraw — Men’s Team Regu, Group B  
5:35 AM: Wushu — Men’s Changquan Final — Medal Event: Suraj Singh Mayanglambam  
6:15 AM: Shooting — Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualification & Team Final — Medal Event: Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan  
6:30 AM: Table Tennis — Women’s Team, Group F: India vs Indonesia  
6:30 AM: Teqball — Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match — Medal Event: Quimcy Dsouza vs Koemyean Dy (Cambodia)  
7:00 AM: Teqball — Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match — Medal Event: Quimcy Dsouza & Anas Beg vs Gia Nghi Trinh/Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen (Vietnam)  
7:30 AM: Hockey — Women’s Pool B: India vs Uzbekistan  
8:00 AM onwards: MMA — Women’s Traditional -60kg Preliminaries: Suchika Tariyal  
9:00 AM: Table Tennis — Men’s Team, Group F: India vs Indonesia  
9:00 AM onwards: MMA — Men’s Traditional -77kg Preliminaries: Varun Sanyal  
10:30 AM: Cricket — Women’s Semifinal: India vs Bangladesh  
11:00 AM: Shooting — Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification  
11:30 AM: Badminton — Women’s Team, Round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan  
11:30 AM: Hockey — Men’s Pool A: India vs Indonesia  
12:30 PM: Table Tennis — Women’s Team, Group F: India vs Singapore  
2:00 PM onwards: MMA — Women’s Traditional -60kg Quarterfinals, subject to qualification  
2:23 PM: Swimming — Men’s 100m Freestyle Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification  
2:30 PM onwards: Wushu — Women’s 52kg 1/8 Finals: Aparna  
2:30 PM onwards: Wushu — Men’s 75kg 1/8 Finals: Vikrant Baliyan  
2:43 PM: Swimming — Men’s 100m Backstroke Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification  
3:00 PM: Table Tennis — Men’s Team, Group F: India vs Iran  
3:40 PM onwards: MMA — Men’s Traditional -77kg Quarterfinals, subject to qualification  

Also read| Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma! Pat Cummins names toughest Indian batter he has ever bowled to

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