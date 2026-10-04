Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners, sport-wise list and final standings

India finished the Asian Games 2026 campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, securing fourth place in the overall standings. Here is the complete list of Indian medallists across all sports, along with India's final medal tally and key achievements.

India wrapped up its Asian Games 2026 campaign with the men’s hockey team clinching the top spot on Saturday. The Games started off slow for India and for a while it looked like the medal count would fall short of the 2022 record. But things picked up fast—the archers and boxers delivered a strong finish, and both the men’s cricket and men’s hockey teams brought home gold. When all was said and done, India racked up 85 medals: 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze.

Here’s a look at the gold medal winners:

Cricket

- Women’s T20: India Women’s Team

- Men’s Team: India Men’s Team

Kabaddi

- India Women’s Team

- India Men’s Team

Hockey

- India Women’s Team

- India Men’s Team

Shooting

- Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team)

- Neeru Dhanda (Women’s Trap)

- Kynan Chenai & Neeru Dhanda (Mixed Trap Team)

Archery

- Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Women’s Compound Team)

- Sahil Jadhav & Chikitha Taniparthi (Mixed Compound Team)

- Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal (Men’s Compound Team)

- Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma (Women’s Recurve Team)

- Kumkum Mohod (Women’s Recurve Individual)

Athletics

- Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Women’s 4x400m Relay)

Boxing

- Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 75kg)

- Parveen Hooda (Women’s 65kg)

- Ankush (Men’s 80kg)

Wrestling

- Sujeet (Men’s Freestyle 65kg)

- Aman Sehrawat (Men’s Freestyle 57kg)

Golf

- Pranavi Urs (Women’s Individual)

Silver medals (27) came in a wide range of sports—shooting, athletics, boxing, squash, sailing, wrestling, archery, golf, and weightlifting. Standouts included Elavenil Valarivan in shooting, Gulveer Singh’s performances in track events, and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting.

As for bronze, 37 medals went to Indian athletes. Some highlights: Seema Kumari in athletics (10,000m), Manpreet Kaur in shot put, Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Rohit Yadav in javelin, and a strong showing from both relay teams. In boxing, Narender Berwal and Priya Ghanghas earned bronze. In archery, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Neeraj Chauhan finished on the podium. And India picked up bronze in badminton, squash, sailing, MMA, Kurash, rowing, and table tennis.

Overall, the finish was strong, the medal count impressive. India stood out in team sports and individual events alike—showing real depth, resilience, and talent throughout the competition.

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