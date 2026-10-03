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Asian Games 2026: India retain men’s hockey gold with thrilling final win, punch ticket to LA 2028 Olympics

India retained the men's hockey gold at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in a thrilling final. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. scripted history by defending their title for the first time, while securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India retain men’s hockey gold with thrilling final win, punch ticket to LA 2028 Olympics
Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
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India delivered a dominant performance, crushing Malaysia 5-1 in the men's hockey finals at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games to claim their second consecutive Gold medal. This historic achievement marks the first time India has successfully defended its Gold in this event at the Games. The victory also earned India automatic qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck first in the 11th minute with a penalty-corner drag flick, but Malaysia quickly responded through Shello Silverius in the 14th minute to level the match at 1-1 by the end of the opening quarter.

India reclaimed the lead during the second quarter when Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the eighth minute, giving the defending champions a 2-1 halftime advantage. Hardik Singh extended India's commanding position in the 12th minute of the third quarter by converting a penalty stroke to make it 3-1.

With just six minutes remaining in the final quarter, Shilanand Lakra added to India's tally with a far-post deflection field goal to make it 4-1. As Malaysia desperately pushed forward, Harmanpreet sealed the victory with a second penalty corner goal, finalizing the 5-1 scoreline and securing the Gold medal.

Malaysia struggled throughout the match to effectively counter India's aggressive pressing strategy. However, India's standout achievement was their significantly improved defensive performance—a marked improvement from their defensive vulnerabilities in recent months.

Historic double gold achievement

This triumph is particularly significant as it marks the first time both Indian men's and women's hockey teams have won Gold medals at the same Asian Games. The women's team had already made history on Friday, stunning China with an impressive 1-0 victory to claim their Gold medal.

The men's hockey final served as India's final event at the Asian Games, bringing their medal haul to an impressive 21 Gold medals and 85 medals in total.

Also read| Aman Sehrawat pulls off massive wrestling upset, defeats world champion to win Asian Games gold

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