Asian Games 2026: India-Pakistan women’s table tennis breaks from no-handshake trend

India women's table tennis team beat Pakistan 3-0 at Asian Games 2026 to reach Round of 16, with players from both sides shaking hands after each match despite cricket's no-handshake policy.

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in women's table tennis at the Asian Games 2026, and there was no handshake issue as both teams showed sportsmanship after each match. The tie was played on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya. India entered the contest after stunning Singapore 3-2 in their first match and has now moved into the Round of 16.

Dominant win for Indian women

Suthirtha Mukherjee defeated Aleena Khan 3-0 to give India a 1-0 lead. She prevailed 11-3, 11-3, and 11-4. Both players shook hands in front of the camera following the game. Syndrela Das then made it 2-0. She beat Kalsoom Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 and also shook hands after the match. Sreeja Akula sealed the tie by beating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. She lost only 13 points in the whole match and shook hands as well.

No handshake controversy this time

Since the terror attack in Pahalgam last year, India has maintained a no-handshake policy with Pakistan in cricket, which is why the handshake was important. Before or after games, Indian and Pakistani cricket players have not shaken hands. The circumstances have been different in other sports. Indian and Pakistani players were seen giving each other high fives before the recent Hockey World Cup. In table tennis, the same sportsmanship was demonstrated.

Men's team match next

With this victory, the Indian women's team advanced to the Round of 16, where they should face an easier opponent.Later on Monday, the Indian men's table tennis team will play Pakistan as well.Both teams maintained the game above rivalry, and the women's tie ended amicably.