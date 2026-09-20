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Asian Games 2026: India opens medal tally with silver in women's 10m air rifle shooting team event

India has opened its medal tally on Day 2, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod clinching silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: India opens medal tally with silver in women's 10m air rifle shooting team event
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The Asian Games 2026 action continues in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where Indian athletes are in action across multiple sports on September 20. Key events are lined up in shooting, hockey, cricket, teqball and mixed martial arts, among others. The Indian women's cricket team faces Bangladesh in the semi-final, while both men's and women's hockey teams start their campaigns.

India has opened its medal tally on Day 2, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod clinching silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

India's first medal at Asian Games 2026 came in the women's 10m air rifle team event, where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod won silver. The Indian trio finished second behind China, who won gold, while Japan took bronze.

India's women's hockey team made a strong start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan in Pool B. The Indian side dominated from the opening minutes and continued to extend their advantage as the game went on. The result gave India a powerful start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, shooter Sonam Maskar completed the women's 10m air rifle qualification round with 634.1 and stayed in contention for the individual final. Vidarsa Vinod ended her qualification with 630.4 to finish ninth.

The women's 10m air rifle individual final will be held at 11 am, subject to qualification results.

Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal also secured a medal at the Asian Games after defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s traditional 60kg MMA event to book her place in the semifinal on Friday in Nagoya.

Baigalmaa came out aggressively in the second and final round, looking to overturn the contest, but Suchika’s defence held firm under sustained pressure.

As Baigalmaa continued to attack, Suchika produced a crucial reversal and took her opponent to the ground. She maintained control until the end of the round, doing enough to secure the victory.

With the win, Suchika advanced to the semifinal and confirmed India’s first medal of the Games.

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