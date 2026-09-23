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Asian Games 2026: India’s final hopes fade after China win 3-1 in badminton

India’s men’s badminton team won bronze at the Asian Games 2026 after China defeated them 3-1 in the semifinal. Know in detail what happened in the semi-final clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

Asian Games 2026: India’s final hopes fade after China win 3-1 in badminton
India settle for badminton bronze after losing to China 3-1. (Screengrab from match)
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India's men's team in badminton clinched a bronze medal on Wednesday at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 3-1 to China in the semi-final clash in Aichi-Nagoya. A medal was already assured for India after the team defeated Japan 3-0 in the quarter-final. However, the campaign ended today as India could not secure a place in the final for the Gold medal.

Lakshaya Sen lost opening Singles

India began the semi-final clash with Lakshaya Sen locking horns with China's Shi Yuqi, eventually losing back-to-back sets, 21-16 and 21-18. This gave an early advantage to China ahead of the second match.

Satwik-Chirag beat World Champions

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a much-needed win for India in the men's Doubles by defeating the world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 (not in straight sets).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

 

Ayush Shetty failed to put India ahead

After a 1-1 tie, it was Ayush Shetty's turn, who faced China's Li Shifeng but lost 21-19 and 21-13, failing to put India ahead in the semi-finals.

China wins the deciding Doubles

In the next game, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun faced China's He Ji Ting and Liu Yi. The Indian pair lost the opening game 21-16 but bounced back to win the second game 21-17. In the decider round, China pulled up its socks and thrashed the Indian pair 21-9, also winning the semi-final 3-1.

Asian Games: India's medal tally so far

Gold - 1

Silver - 5

Bronze - 6 (including men's badminton team)

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