Asian Games 2026: India’s final hopes fade after China win 3-1 in badminton

SPORTS
India’s men’s badminton team won bronze at the Asian Games 2026 after China defeated them 3-1 in the semifinal. Know in detail what happened in the semi-final clash.
India's men's team in badminton clinched a bronze medal on Wednesday at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 3-1 to China in the semi-final clash in Aichi-Nagoya. A medal was already assured for India after the team defeated Japan 3-0 in the quarter-final. However, the campaign ended today as India could not secure a place in the final for the Gold medal.
India began the semi-final clash with Lakshaya Sen locking horns with China's Shi Yuqi, eventually losing back-to-back sets, 21-16 and 21-18. This gave an early advantage to China ahead of the second match.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a much-needed win for India in the men's Doubles by defeating the world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 (not in straight sets).
After a 1-1 tie, it was Ayush Shetty's turn, who faced China's Li Shifeng but lost 21-19 and 21-13, failing to put India ahead in the semi-finals.
In the next game, India's Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun faced China's He Ji Ting and Liu Yi. The Indian pair lost the opening game 21-16 but bounced back to win the second game 21-17. In the decider round, China pulled up its socks and thrashed the Indian pair 21-9, also winning the semi-final 3-1.
Gold - 1
Silver - 5
Bronze - 6 (including men's badminton team)