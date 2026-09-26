Asian Games 2026: India clinch 4th gold medal as men's kabaddi team edges Iran 40-34 in thrilling final

India clinched their fourth gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 as the men’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 40-34 in a thrilling final. The victory saw India retain the title and secure their ninth men’s kabaddi gold in Asian Games history.

India managed to come out on top with a brilliant comeback in the second half. (Courtesy: X)

Following India's triumphant Gold Medal victory in women's Kabaddi at the Japan Asian Games, the men's team matched that success by capturing their own Gold medal. Iran proved to be a formidable opponent once again in the final matchup. This achievement marks India's 4th Gold medal at the current Asian Games.

Despite Iran's impressive performance, India's squad, captained by Sunil Kumar, secured a hard-fought 40-34 victory in an intensely competitive final.

HISTORICAL DAY FOR INDIAN KABADDI



Morning - Indian Women's beat Iran Women's by 37-34 to secure Gold



Evening - Indian Men's beat Iran Men's by 40-34 to secure Gold



This is undoubtedly the best day for India at the Asian Games 2026 pic.twitter.com/DYzKcCNi5B — Richard Kettlebourogh Fans (@RichKettle07) September 26, 2026

India arrived at the tournament as the reigning champions, having claimed gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. Throughout their Japanese campaign, the team remained undefeated, dominating group stage matches and maintaining their excellence through the knockout phase.

India's journey began with a commanding 49-24 win against host nation Japan, followed by a dominant 63-31 triumph over South Korea. Bangladesh fell next with a 48-25 defeat, as India's attacking raiders and defensive specialists consistently overwhelmed their opponents.

The semi-final clash against Thailand showcased India's dominance once more. With a decisive 66-28 victory propelling them to the gold-medal match, Devank Dalal and Arjun Deshwal made crucial contributions in attack, while the defense maintained India's commanding presence throughout.

This gold medal holds special significance in light of India's remarkable Kabaddi legacy at the Asian Games. India had previously secured eight men's Kabaddi gold medals across 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022. This latest triumph represents India's 9th Gold medal in the sport at the Asian Games.

With this latest gold secured, India's men have reaffirmed their status as Kabaddi's dominant force at the Asian Games. Through explosive raids and resolute defensive play, the team rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

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